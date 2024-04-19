Meghan Markle's desperation over every Montecito dollar exposed

Meghan Markle has just sparked another round of questions and allegations against her, now that the Sussexes are planning a dual business venture, Netflix and American Riviiera Orchard.

Observations and allegations against Meghan Markle for her luxury lifestyle brand have just been shared by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

The conversation in that piece began once Ms Moir began highlighting some of the incoming content that fans can expect from the Sussex squad.

According to Ms Moir, “In one, ­Meghan will share the 'joys of ­cooking, ­gardening, entertaining and ­friendship' — most of which she is demonstrably unqualified to do.”

“The second series finds Harry ­giving 'unprecedented access to the world of professional polo' — the ­exclusive, elitist sport few ­people care about outside polo circles.”

“Maybe the Sussexes could ­combine the two documentary strands and have Meghan making sandwiches for some thunderously handsome Argentinian polo ­players while writing encouraging words on their bananas, too. That would bring in the viewers.”

“Meanwhile, this ambitious pair of control freaks will be ­executively producing everything, from the polo shoots to the avocado-­potting sessions to the labels on the jars of strawberry delight; ­rolling out a carefully curated, highly sanitised, hugely commercialised version of their lives for public consumption and private profit.”

“Another day, another desperate Montecito dollar. This time with jam on it.”