Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for ‘doubling teaming' the world

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are standing accused of ‘double teaming’ because the similarities in their recent outings is too much to ignore.



Allegations against the couple have been shared by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In it she said, “In the week that we learn Prince Harry has lost another court case and taken further steps towards cutting all formal ties with the UK, the first product from American Riviera Orchard has been rolled out and it is — ta da! — a jar of strawberry jam.”

The expert also went as far as to add, “Are these two events connected?” because “If you consider that one is a ­heritage fruity pulp boiled until thick, a hot mess that has taken the pith but is still capable of ­giving people the pip and that the other is a jar of jam — then the coincidences are too strong to ignore.”

To make matters worse, “And this is not just any jam! Each jar of the Duchess of ­Sussex's ARO jam is topped with a darling unbleached muslin lid tied with a charmingly rustic piece of ­authentic jam maker's string, la ficelle du confiturier, as Meghan no doubt explains to her dim ­mompreneur friends who haven't acquired a bit of European ­cultural polish like wot she has.” (sic)