Prince Harry’s new decision will provide ‘closure’ yet ‘hurt’ Royal Family

Prince Harry has taken a seemingly final step in his moving on from the Royal Family by making the US his new official country of residence.

In official documents relating to his not-for-profit organization Travalyst, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has swapped the U.K. with the U.S. as his country of residence.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson says this will provide “closure” for the royals and leave them “hurt” simultaneously.

"Prince Harry's decision to officially declare the US as his new country of residence feels like a significant step in his distance from the Royal Family and his British roots," she told The Mirror.

"While Harry has been living in the US for four years, declaring it as his new usual residence officially feels like a subtle but sure way of establishing boundaries and creating a new identity separate from his royal duties,” she continued.

"Harry's relationships with his family are already strained and this step sends them a message that he is not planning to return to the UK anytime soon, if at all. While there have been rumors of Harry wanting to return to the UK, this move seems to solidify his commitment to living in America and forging a new path for himself and his family," she added.

"The finality of this decision could potentially cause Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to feel hurt and disappointed, but it may also provide clarity and closure for everyone involved," she concluded.