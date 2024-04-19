 
Taylor Swift sparks fan excitement with Emma Stone credit on 'Florida!!!'

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift has given her long-time friend Emma Stone a credit on her new song, Florida!!! from the album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans expressed their excitement on X, surprised by Stone's involvement in the music production.

One expressed, "wHAT DO YOU MEAN EMMA STONE IS INVOLVED IN THE PRODUCTION OF FLORIDA!!! BY TAYLOR SWIFT FEAT FLORENCE + THE MACHINE"

Another stated, "Emma Stone is credited as Performer on Taylor Swift’s Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine) from The Tortured Poets Department!"

According to PEOPLE report, Taylor Swift discussed the creation of Florida!!! in an interview with iHeartRadio.

Swift stated, "'Florida!!!' is a song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you."

The Blank Space singer cited the show Dateline and personal experiences of heartbreak as inspirations for the song's narrative, which explores the idea of fleeing to Florida to start anew.

"I think when you go through a heartbreak, there’s a part of you that thinks: I want a new name, I want a new life, I don’t want anyone to know where I’ve been or know me at all, So that was the jumping-off point behind where would you go to reinvent yourself and blend in? 'Florida!!!'" Taylor Swift added.

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift's friendship has been publicly documented since they first appeared together at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008.

Over the years, the Lover hitmaker has often been seen supporting the Poor Things actress at various premieres.

