Taylor Swift personal trainer details her intense workout routine

April 20, 2024

Taylor Swift's personal trainer, Kirk Myers, reveals the intensity of her workout routine.

According to PEOPLE report, the Blank Space hitmaker's trainer stated that her workout routine can make someone 'throw up' or 'have to lay down.'

He said, "It’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."

Training like a professional athlete, the Lover singer's workout routine is tailored for her high-energy performances on the Eras Tour, involving core exercises, cardio, and even singing while running on a treadmill.

"Her work ethic is just incredible, I’m ready to be known as ‘Taylor Swift’s trainer.’ I don't think there’s a cooler title out there," Myers added.

The Cruel Summer singer's trainer further revealed, "Taylor trained during the entire tour, We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics."

Praising Swift's dedication, he stated, "If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to [the] gym. That’s Taylor."

