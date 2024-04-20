 
Royal aircraft, previously used by King Charles, escaped major disaster

By
Web Desk

April 20, 2024

Royal aircraft, previously used by King Charles, escaped major disaster

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla's plane escaped a major disaster in October last year after it was damaged as windows fell out mid-flight.

According to a report by the Independent, three window panes fell off the Titan Airways Airbus, once used by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, at 14,000 feet.

The flight was on its ways to Florida from Stansted Airport.

The details of the incident have been shared in a report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The report claims, “A cabin window was seen to be loose shortly after take-off and several windowpanes were missing after the aircraft landed.”

It further claims, “The windowpanes fell out because they had been damaged by infrared energy emitted by high-intensity lights during a filming event the previous day.”

However, “All the scratch panes remained in place so there was no direct, unrestricted aperture between the passenger cabin and the outside air."

Around 24 people were on board the aircraft during the flight, including crew and passengers, but none of them injured in the incident.

