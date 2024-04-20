Kylie Jenner can 'easily' go from billionaire to broke; Here's why

Kylie Jenner needs to go easy on her pockets now because she could easily lose her billions.

A source recently told InTouch that the 26-year-old model has “expensive taste.”

“She wants the best of everything — and usually gets it. But she doesn’t have as much money as everyone thinks,” claims the insider close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

Back in 2020, Forbes dubbed Kylie as the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire which eventually turned out to be a ruse as the publication later accused her of forging tax documents so she would appear to be a billionaire.

They also claimed that Kylie Cosmetics was significantly smaller and less profitable than previously reported, however, the model called the allegations “inaccurate” and “unproven.”

“So if Kylie continues hemorrhaging money, she could end up going broke,” the source shared further.

Other than this, Statista also saw the decline of Kylie Cosmetics' online store by $36.2 million in 2022 and estimated a further downfall to $29 million in 2024.

The insider said that she has reportedly found new ways to generate revenue as she launched a line of canned vodka sodas Sprinter in March, her cruelty free fragrance Cosmic, and in November she launched her clothing brand Khy.

“It’s hard to gauge if any of those ventures will be as lucrative as Kylie Cosmetics. But if they flop, Kylie’s bank account could take another huge hit,” the source concluded.