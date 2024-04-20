 
Royal expert reflects on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ultimate relationship goals

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never leave his wife Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed reflecting on their ultimate relationship goals.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun, per the Mirror, that King Charles younger son has an "obsessive" kind of love for Meghan and they have a "good", strong marriage.

"I think Harry has got an obsessive love for Meghan. I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her,” Seward said and added “She [Meghan Markle] is in control and I think as long as she is in control she is happy."

The royal expert went on saying, "I think the marriage is good and they’re very happy. Who wouldn’t be happy living in that gorgeous house with two lovely children."

The fresh claims came days after rumours that Meghan and Harry’s relationship is under strain.

Following Meghan and Harry’s recent outing and their loved-up display, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed there was a sense that some of this was rather forced, adding recent publicity has suggested their “relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage.”

