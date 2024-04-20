Prince Harry quashes King Charles’ hope of Royal reconciliation

Prince Harry has put an end to all hopes regarding his return to the Royal family fold by changing his country of residence four years after Megxit.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, changed his formal residential status from the UK to the US, on the exact same day he was asked by King Charles to vacate the Frogmore Cottage.

It recently came to light after his travel initiative, Travalyst, filed paperwork indicating to British authorities that the Duke is now a "new country/state usually resident" in the US.

Sharing his two cents, PR expert Ryan McCormick told The Mirror, "Harry renouncing his British residency in favour of the US effectively crushes the hopes of anyone expecting the prodigal son to return."

The expert went on to add, "Psychologically, it must be hard on those who view Harry as a symbol of Britain itself being of origin from the Royal Family."

He said Harry may be feeling at home in America; however, it might change after the release of his next Netflix project, which will show "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo."

"For now, Harry may feel welcome in the US,” he said. “However, that could change if his upcoming projects aren't successful or his popularity wanes."

According to multiple reports, Charles was planning to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay at Balmoral during their expected upcoming visit to UK in May to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games.