Kate Middleton focuses on kids amid cancer treatment, teaches them new life skills

Kate Middleton has prioritized her kids while fighting with cancer, as insider revealed that the Princess of Wales has been teaching them essential life skills.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, taking help of her mom, Carole Middleton, to help her with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reported In Touch Weekly.

Speaking with the publication an insider revealed that Carole has been a “rock” for the Princess and Prince William since their “home life” has changed a lot.

The 69-year-old “has been shuttling Kate to her appointments and caring for her at home. There’s no one like your mother to comfort you when you’re feeling sick, no matter how old you are.”

Moreover, the insider added that “Kate has been able to rely on William, her mother, and those in her inner circle to help her with the children while she focuses on getting through chemotherapy, fighting this disease — and adjusting to her new normal.”

They added that William “has been an enormous source of strength” to Kate, adding that “he’s so proud of how she’s dealing with this and loves her more than ever.”

As for her kids, the source revealed they are “following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can’t be exposed to germs while she’s going through chemo.”

The Royal insider added, “George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line.”