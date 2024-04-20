Mariah Carey turns to ex Nick Cannon for support after Bryan Tanaka split

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are spending more time together after Bryan Tanaka split

Mariah Carey has turned to ex Nick Cannon after her breakup with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka following a seven-year-long relationship.

Mariah and Nick are reportedly spending a lot of time together since her split from Tanaka, per an insider.

"Nick and Mariah have a special bond," the tipster told Life & Style magazine. "It’s not romantic, but Mariah likes having his shoulder to lean on, especially now that she’s single."

Nick’s renewed association with his famous ex has left his baby mamas worried, per the insider. Nick shares twin sons Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah as well as more kids with different women.

"The other women aren’t too happy about sharing Nick with Mariah," the source added. "The way they see it, Mariah has it all: She’s rich, famous and can afford multiple nannies. She doesn’t need the extra attention from Nick."

He shares sons Golden “Sagon” and Rise Messiah, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Cannon also shared a son named Zen with Scott but he tragically passed away of brain cancer in 2021 at only 5 months old.