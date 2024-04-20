Inside the ‘tumultuous' last weeks of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage

New report sheds light on the dynamic between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's before they got divorced

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's dynamic got bad before they got divorced.

Britney and Sam’s relationship reportedly got “tumultuous” before he finally filed for divorce in August 2023. The duo now "only talk through lawyers," yet the Piece Of Me singer "wants Sam back badly."

"She misses the fun they used to have together. She wishes she could pick up the phone and convince Sam to give her another chance, but things are way too messy between them right now," the source told Life & Style magazine.

Meanwhile, Sam is of the opinion that trashing each other after ending a relationship is not right.

In an interview published last month, he said, "It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."

“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he remarked.

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life," he added.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in June 2022 after around six years of being with the actor.