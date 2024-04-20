Sabrina Carpenter makes reference to THAT Saltburn scene at Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter erupted thousands of hoots after making a reference to Barry Keoghan’s viral scene in Saltburn.

The 24-year-old pop star performed at the Coachella Music Festival on April 19 in Indio, California.

While singing the outro of her hit track Nonsense, Sabrina altered the lyrics and gave a prominent shoutout to the 31-year-old actor’s scene in the Emerald Fenell production.

In a video of her performance, she can be seen singing, “He’s drinking my bath water like it’s red wine. Coachella see you back here when I headline.”

Back in February, Barry spilled the beans as a guest on Sean Evans’ Youtube series Hot Ones where he shared that Saltburn “pushed” him to perform challenging scenes like the bathtub moment.

“Every role pushes it and I like to be pushed. I don't want something to be comfy,” he had said.

Sabrina and Barry sparked dating rumors in December 2023 when an insider told US Weekly, “They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong. They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime.”

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” they had said.