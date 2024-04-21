 
Meghan Markle inspired by Queen Elizabeth ‘shining' example of leadership

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

Meghan Markle gushed upon Queen Elizabeth II in a confessional .

The Duchess of Sussex, who spoke about her husband’s grandmother in a 2022 interview, praised her leadership skills.

Talking to Variety, Meghan shared: "What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that [Harry's] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

"I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband'."

She later added: "I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

