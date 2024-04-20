 
Zendaya reveals Serena Williams reaction to her tennis skills in ‘Challengers'

April 20, 2024

Tennis legend Serena Williams watched Zendayas film ‘Challengers’ and shared her two cents
Zendaya has revealed tennis icon Serena Williams’ reaction to her tennis playing in upcoming film Challengers.

After watching Zendaya’s tennis skills in the movie, Serena praised the star and also pointed out a key detail in the movie.

Zendaya told ET: “She was like, ‘I know there definitely weren’t real [tennis] balls."'

“She knows. She’s the best of the best,” she added.

“She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before,” the27-year-old noted.

In Challengers, the Dune 2 star plays a tennis star who quits playing and becomes a coach after she suffers an injury.

Zendaya also revealed that she was “nervous” about Serena’s sister Venus Williams seeing the film.

“I heard that she came [to the premiere] and I was like, ‘No way, this is the coolest thing!’”

“So I’m very nervous ’cause I know Serena has seen the movie but I’m very nervous about [Venus] seeing my tennis.”


Zendaya also recently paid tribute to the legendary sisters for their contribution to tennis with her Vogue photoshoot.

The Spider-Man actress wore white beaded braids to honor the duo, who both wore those braids for their first Vogue shoot. She then took to her Instagram story to tag the sisters and let them know the braids were a tribute. 

