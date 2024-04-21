 
Eminem receives new chip for 16-year sobriety milestone

April 21, 2024

Eminem recently marked a significant milestone in his life, as he celebrated 16 years of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Lose Yourself rapper shared his achievement with a photo of his hand holding a sobriety chip, a symbol of his ongoing commitment to recovery.

The post, with no caption earned widespread support from fans in the comments section.

One wrote, "We're all proud of you for being 16 years sober."

Another added, "16 years. Still not afraid."

"Marshall!! So so so happy for you. Keep inspiring us," the third comment read.

According to PEOPLE report, the Grammy-winning rapper, whose read name is Marshall Mathers, has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past.

Eminem's journey to sobriety began after a near-fatal drug overdose in 2007, which he has frequently described as a wake-up call.

The outlet added that in various interviews, the Love the Way You Lie hitmaker has credited his children: biological daughter Hailie Jade and his two adopted kids, Alaina and Stevie, as pivotal reasons for maintaining his sobriety.

