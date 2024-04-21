Prince Harry was reportedly upset and heartbroken at the loss of Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke of Sussex, who was evicted from his UK home back in 2023, has now claimed US as his primary place of residence.

At the time, Harry was deeply disturbed Ling Charles deductions as a source told The Standard: "The Sussex's are no longer leasing Frogmore Cottage. That privilege has been removed."

The insider added: "It's over for them in the UK. If they want a residence in the UK they will have to buy one privately."

Meanwhile, the royal author Tom Quinn touches upon Harry’s heartbreak, noting: "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.”

Mr Quinn said: "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce.

"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home,” he noted.