Kevin Bacon gives a rare visit to 'Footloose' set

Kevin Bacon traveled back to the set of his 1984 hit film Footloose for its 40th anniversary.



The 65-year-old actor paid a rare visit to Payson High School in Utah on Saturday, April 20, where his iconic film Footloose was filmed, according to People Magazine.

The Hollow Man star visited to celebrate the high school’s final prom before the school is demolished and relocated to a different location.

During the visit, the Elephant White actor explored the educational institute where his breakout role was filmed. He also posed for pictures, selfies, and signed shirts.

As per the publication, Bacon addressed the attendees of the event noting the 40th anniversary of Footloose, he said, “It’s been 40 years. I mean, that just blows my mind. Things look a little different around here. I’d say the thing that looks the most different is me.”

As per Today, Payson High School students campaigned hard to get the actor at the event, they donated to his SixDegrees.org charity and attracted his attention by launching a social media campaign using hashtags #BaconToPayson.

“I’ve been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations," he said on Today. "It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me."

For those unversed, Footloose is an American drama film directed by Herbert Ross that tells the story of a teenager Ren McCormack played by Kevin Bacon who moves from Chicago to a remote town where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing put by the local minister

The film grossed $80 million in North America and became the seventh highest-grossing film at the time. The film was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.