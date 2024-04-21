Photo: Simon Cowell breaks silence on Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Holden's feud

Simon Cowell revealed his thoughts on the latest feud between Sharon Osbourne and Amanda Holden.



In a recent chat with The Mirror, Simon said, “I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends, we could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow.”

Addressing Sharon’s claim about him that he 'cut people off', he mentioned, “I think that's probably one of the things they're upset about because they can never get hold of me.”

He even spoke his mind on the recent feud between Amanda Holden and Sharon Osbourne, "Amanda is a great friend, but I really do believe Sharon and Louis are great friends as well.”

“I don’t have a phone but from what I heard, what they said about me was actually quite funny. And I probably will phone them both in the next week or so because I haven't spoken to them for a while and it sounds like I should do,” he continued.

"What would I like to say to them? 'How are you?' Whenever I meet them, see them, speak to them, it's like we've spoken yesterday. My honest opinion is I think we miss each other," he confessed in conclusion.