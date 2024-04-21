'Yellowstone' spin off gets stars vying for lead role: Report

'Yellowstone' spin offs could be female lead as Michelle Pfeiffer set to take lead

Kevin Costner and Matthew McConaughey are both vying to lead Yellowstone in its spin offs but it looks like Michelle Pfeiffer will best them both to take over as the show’s new cowboy lead.

According to insiders, Matthew has demanded a whopping $2.5 million per episode and the show’s bosses are on the fence about his deal. Michelle, on the other hand, is eager to get on board.

"Michelle is primed for big, big things and the mood is the franchise will go a different route and embrace girl power and move with the times," a source told the National Enquirer.

Meanwhile, Costner famously exited the show after disagreements with its producer Taylor Sheridan. However, it’s said that the 69-year-oldis now ready to return for the second half of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone to complete his character’s story arc.

"He's now willing to let bygones be bygones and appear in some capacity in the second half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season for proper closure of his character," said the tipster.

They added: "Matthew's stalling could really cost him and he's still hasn't inked a deal. Kevin's return isn't set in stone either — and he's only going to get a cameo at best, thanks to his hard-line tactics, so the coast is clear for Michelle to take over!"

"She's really excited and ready to go," the tipster said of Michelle.

"Word is, she's very close to a deal and she really wants to do this, unlike her indecisive male counterparts," the source dished. "Her casting would be a refreshing welcome!"

They added: "This will be Michelle's gain, Kevin and Matthew's loss. It's the juicy role that has eluded her years!"