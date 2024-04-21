How Travis Barker makes Kourtney Kardashian feel ‘like a queen'

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to have created a blissful life together

Travis Barker is reportedly giving wife Kourtney Kardashian the queen treatment, and the reality star seems happy with her life.

According to an insider, the couple are cherishing life at home with their kids and dream of growing old together. “She enjoys a lot of family time and work very much comes second,” they told People.

The tipster added: “She seems calmer, much happier and content with life. Travis is amazing. He treats Kourtney like a queen. They talk about growing old together — it's very cute!”

“Although they're a mixed family, everything works and is very intentional. Kourtney and Travis are doing a great job keeping all the kids happy. They make special time for all of them,” they noted.

Kourtney and Travis have made a blended family with their kids from previous partners and their son Rocky. Travis is dad to kids Alabama, 18, Landon, 20, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, while Kourtney is mom to Mason, 15, and Reign, nine, and daughter Penelope, 11.

The tipster also noted that the Poosh founder is more happy and relaxed in her life as she turns 44. “Kourtney is one of these people that just gets better with age. As she's getting older, things that mattered in the past, no longer [matter] to her. She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress, and is very happy with life.”