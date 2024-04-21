Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles ahead of UK return

Prince Harry has apparently left his ailing father King Charles ‘disappointed’ ahead of his return to UK next month for Invictus Games event, an expert has claimed.



A relationship expert has claimed that King Charles and other members of the royal family ‘feel hurt and disappointed’ over Prince Harry’s decision to officially renounce British residency.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has listed the US as his primary residence in documents filed last week at Companies House for his sustainable tourism charity Travalyst, under his full name, Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

As part of the organization’s procedures at the end of the year, company returns were filed with Harry’s “new details.”

The documents revealed Prince Harry’s “new country/state” was now the “United States.”

Following the development, relationship expert Louella Alderson told the Mirror that Harry's decision to change his primary residence could potentially cause King Charles and other members of the Royal Family, including Prince William, to "feel hurt and disappointed."

The fresh claims came days before Harry’s return to UK in May.

Prince Harry is also expected to visit his father King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment.