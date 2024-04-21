 
Did Kris Jenner's ‘meddling' drive Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet apart? Report

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet havent been seen together in public for a while
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven't been seen together in public for a while

Kris Jenner is more into Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship than her daughter would like, per an insider.

"Kris thinks he’s the ultimate catch," a tipster dished to Star magazine. "He has huge star power along with this intellectual cachet, and Kris thinks he can elevate the family into a classier social category."

The insider shared that the momager has gone as far as to arrange brand deals for Timothée and invited him to family events without reaching out to Kylie first.

They added that the Kylie Cosmetics founder finds these actions "so overbearing," noting how "Kris has meddled in every one of Kylie’s relationships."

Kylie and the Dune star have not been seen together for a while and insiders have reported the couple has drifted apart or on a break.

"They’re hardly together anymore," a separate source claimed in a recent interview. "One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

Prior to her relationship with Timothée, Kylie was in an on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she waldo shares her two children, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 2.

