Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her special day

April 21, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II as she marked the monarch’s 97th birthday on Sunday, April 21.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram handles, Sarah shared a sweet photo of Queen Elizabeth with a heartfelt tribute.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother wrote, “Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday.”

“Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed,” Sarah Ferguson added.

Royal fans also took an opportunity and dropped sweet comments beneath the post.

One fan said, “Her Majesty is sorely missed in the monarchy scene!”

Another commented, “lovely queen always in our heart” followed by heart emojis.

“Probably the best Queen!! I am sure,” the third reacted.

