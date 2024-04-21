Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already picked out baby names

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know their babies will be adorable and enjoy talking about it.



According to an insider, Travis and Taylor “have definitely talked about how cute their babies would be. They’re still not officially engaged, but they both have babies on the brain.”

“They’d love to have twins right out of the gate — a boy and a girl would be ideal — but they’re not picky,” the source claimed. “He wants four kids, and she says three is fine,” they added to Life & Style.

The duo, who made their relationship public in last September, have even picked out names for their future kids.

“Taylor’s are pretty normal while Travis has some wild ideas,” the tipster dished.

The three-time Super Bowl winning hunk has already revealed a name for his first kid. Speaking on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights in presence of guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, he shared, “I might name my first kid Conan. I might,” in a reference to Schwarzenegger's character in the 1982 hit Conan the Barbarian.

This comes as Taylor released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which is a double album. Release of her album amid her ongoing Eras tour has sent her fans into a frenzy. Swifties have found many hidden meanings in her songs, alluding to her exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

On the same album, Taylor has also sang about her happy times with Travis, singing lyrics like “Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers changed ‘cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.”