Prince William’s signal about Princess Kate’s recovery decoded

Prince William sent a signal about the Princess of Wales’ recovery to the public which has been interpreted by a royal expert.

On April 11, William, the Prince of Wales was seen attending Ashton Villa's match against Lille at Villa Park with Prince George, where he signified that Kate’s recovery is "going well.”

The outing came only weeks after Kate announced via a video that she is battling cancer and undergoing preventative chemo therapy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on the appearance, saying: "Royals realize that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another. It wasn't just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable.”

"It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual - as far as that was reasonable to be expected. If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that,” he continued in his statement to The Sun.

"People wouldn't expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain," he noted.

Concluding his analysis, he remarked that William’s appearance was "important, simply in the sense that it was what one would call normal".