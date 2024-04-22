 
menu

Meghan Markle, dad Thomas bond ‘beyond repair' after constant ‘betrayal'

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly holding unresolved issues with her father, Thomas Markle.

The former lighting director, who has spoken about estranged Meghan on a number of interviews, cannot have a way back to his daughter after multiple ‘betrayals.’

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson revealed: "Thomas Markle has spoken out about his estranged daughter on multiple occasions since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, and he continues to do so, even after being cut off from communication with Meghan.”

"This shows that there are still unresolved issues between them, and it's unlikely they will be able to mend their relationship anytime soon if Thomas Markle keeps sharing private information,” she added.

The expert continued: "Their relationship could very well be beyond repair at this point, as there have been multiple instances of betrayal and hurt between them."

Louella explained: "It's possible for relationships to mend and heal over time, but ultimately, it will depend on both parties being willing to put in effort and work towards reconciliation. It would take a lot of forgiveness and understanding from Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, and it's unclear if she is ready or willing to do so at this point."

Kate Middleton likely to make tough decision for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton likely to make tough decision for Prince Louis
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to deliver second pound of flesh video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to deliver second pound of flesh
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
Meghan Markle's friend blocking spree gets slammed for ‘strategic' ploys

Meghan Markle's friend blocking spree gets slammed for ‘strategic' ploys
Victoria Beckham recalls how she got dubbed a ‘miserable cow'

Victoria Beckham recalls how she got dubbed a ‘miserable cow'
Prince Harry urged to ‘stand aside' amid horrific claims against charity video

Prince Harry urged to ‘stand aside' amid horrific claims against charity
Prince William's signal about Princess Kate's recovery decoded video

Prince William's signal about Princess Kate's recovery decoded

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby plans revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's baby plans revealed