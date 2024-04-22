Kanye West battery incident gives life to two different versions

Two divergent views are arising from the battery incident of Kanye West as he punched a person for allegedly "grabbing" his wife Bianca Censori.



On April 18, it was reported the Donda hitmaker was a suspect in a battery charge as the police are investigating whether he was involved.

Amid the widespread reporting on the matter, the 46-year-old rep Milo Yiannopolous released a statement to describe the incident, "Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn't merely collide into her."

"He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."

However, a new report raised a fully different version leading to somewhat of a divide in public opinion.

It claimed the person in question was a twin and the Flashing Lights rapper hit the wrong person for allegedly assaulting his wife.

According to TMZ, they are identified as popular restaurateurs in Los Angeles, Mark and Jonnie Houston.

Not to mention, the eyewitnesses whom the media outlet interviewed seemed to tell a version at odds with Yeezy's chief of staff.

In the Chateau Marmont - they shared - a man was sitting with his friend before he accidentally bumped into Bianca in the hotel lobby.

Kanye, on-ground spectator say, confronted the person after approaching his table by punching him in the face.

Before the arrival of police, the report adds, Ye exited from the scene prompting him to be a suspect in the battery charges.