Prince William kept THIS big secret from Kate Middleton for weeks

April 22, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next week, April 29 as the future queen battles cancer.

Prince William had proposed Kate in Kenya, the country King Charles took him and Prince Harry shortly after their mother Princess Diana’s death.

The Prince of Wales, in an interview with Tom Bradby, following his engagement to Kate Middleton, had revealed details of the romantic Kenyan holiday.

He had said at that time "It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died.

"And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."

The father-of-three had also disclosed that he had carried the engagement ring in a rucksack for three weeks before proposing Kate Middleton.

Prince William had quipped, "I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble."

