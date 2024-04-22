 
Princess Charlene reveals status of Prince Albert marriage with key move

By
April 22, 2024

Princess Charlene turned heads as she made a surprising appearance flaunting her sparkly engagement ring amid rumours her husband Prince Albert gives millions a year to his ex-mistress.

Charlene, the Princess of Monaco, accompanied Albert, the Prince of Monaco, at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament at Stade Louis II.

While the Princess looked gorgeous in a cream-coloured blazer over a white T-shirt with denim jeans, what grabbed everyone’s attention was her three-carat, pear-cut diamond ring.

The mother-of-two rarely wears her diamonds, as reported by GB News, hinting at her marital status with Albert, the Prince of Monaco.

Charlene seemed to be sending a message that her relationship with Albert is going strong amid rumours of the Prince financially supporting his ex-mistress. 

Her appearance comes after Albert revealed that Charlene was “very upset” for him after he was accused of financial impropriety by Claude Palmero, the Prince's former estate administrator.

Palermo’s “secret notebooks,” which detailed the spending of the Monaco royal family, revealed that Albert sends millions every year to his former mistress and illegitimate kids from a secret French bank account. 

The notebooks were shared with a French newspaper, Le Monde, earlier this year. Dismissing the report, Albert told Paris Match that his family has been supporting him amid damaging rumours.

"Thankfully, my whole family is there for me, showering me with their affection, both my immediate family and the extended family of Monegasque,” he said.

"She [Charlene] was also very upset for me, and saddened by certain things that came out in the media. We supported each other. She has resumed many of her activities, more public engagements, to everyone’s delight."

