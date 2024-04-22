Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has just been called out for seemingly trolling and using Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement



Warnings and observations regarding the entire thing have been shared by royal commentator Lizzie Cundy.

She weighed in on everything during a candid interview with GBN America.

During that chat she accused Meghan Markle of trying to make the most of Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, given the timing of her own brand launch.

For those unversed, it coincided with Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement, and left the world in a fit of rage against the Sussexes.

She began her clap back by saying, “we've heard Meghan going on about the trolling and all the horrible comments and you just think, look at what you've actually done to poor Kate.”

This is not all either, Ms Cundy also bashed the Duchess for her lifestyle brand all together and branded its first PR product push, a joke.

Many experts also jumped that bandwagon and others began to question the product quality and its ingredient quality.