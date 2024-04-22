 
Ariana Madix opens up on writing a cocktail book without Tom Sandoval

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were together for nine years before Scandoval
Ariana Madix is opening up on going through Scandoval, which involved her long-time boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss.

Madix and Tom were together for nine years before she broke up with him after his affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel, who was known as "Raquel" at the time.

Now that it’s been over a year since the great scandal, Madix is reflecting on the ordeal.

"That was one thing that I think even initially I was like, well, I felt like Superwoman. I felt like I could do anything because all of that, I thought I would never be able to handle something like that, and then I did, and I feel like that's something that a lot of us, when we go through hard things, we realize like, 'Oh, I could do that,' " she told People.

Following her breakup with Tom, the reality star wrote a Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*****s. She reflects on writing the book alone after she co-wrote Fancy AF Cocktails with him in 2019.

"I think that over many, many years, not just from that person but from just outside voices in general, I definitely got it in my head because I wasn't able to do that book by myself," she said.

"But once that happened and just other things kind of being pigeonholed as just the girlfriend of someone, even though I have such ambition and I had drive, at one point, I felt like I needed to prove to myself that I could do things on my own, and I think I proved that to myself and I think that was really important for me to do," she reflected. 

