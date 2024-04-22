Ariana Madix opens up on writing a cocktail book without Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were together for nine years before Scandoval

Ariana Madix is opening up on going through Scandoval, which involved her long-time boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss.

Madix and Tom were together for nine years before she broke up with him after his affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel, who was known as "Raquel" at the time.

Now that it’s been over a year since the great scandal, Madix is reflecting on the ordeal.

"That was one thing that I think even initially I was like, well, I felt like Superwoman. I felt like I could do anything because all of that, I thought I would never be able to handle something like that, and then I did, and I feel like that's something that a lot of us, when we go through hard things, we realize like, 'Oh, I could do that,' " she told People.

Following her breakup with Tom, the reality star wrote a Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*****s. She reflects on writing the book alone after she co-wrote Fancy AF Cocktails with him in 2019.

"I think that over many, many years, not just from that person but from just outside voices in general, I definitely got it in my head because I wasn't able to do that book by myself," she said.

"But once that happened and just other things kind of being pigeonholed as just the girlfriend of someone, even though I have such ambition and I had drive, at one point, I felt like I needed to prove to myself that I could do things on my own, and I think I proved that to myself and I think that was really important for me to do," she reflected.