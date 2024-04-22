Paris Hilton shares adorable facts about baby daughter London

Paris Hilton is mom to London and Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is sharing adorable details about her baby daughter London.

Paris is now a joyful mom-of-two and shares 15-month-old son Pheonix, and five-month-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum.

On the latest episode of her podcast I Am Paris, Hilton said, “Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet.”

The media personality, 43, added that London “reminds me so much of my sister Nicky [Hilton].”

“She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki,” she continued. “Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nikki. So it's so cute just to, compare all those photos together.”

Discussing her daughter’s growth, she noted that “she’s not sitting up yet,” adding “she is laughing” and “sleeps through the night.”

“[London] loves her big brother,” she noted and shared that the two are “like twins.”

“It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her … And sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother,” she gushed.

“I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends,” she shared.