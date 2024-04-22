Prince William, Harry were not against King Charles wedding to Camilla, royal butler claims

A royal butler has dismissed rumours that Prince William and Harry were against their father King Charles wedding to Queen Camilla back in 2005.



Rumours were rife that William and Harry were against the wedding of King Charles and Camilla.

Now, royal butler Grant Harrold has vehemently denied these rumours, saying, "It was also complete nonsense that William and Harry were unhappy.”



According to the Mirror, Harrold went on saying, “I promise you that wasn't the case. I was there."

King Charles younger son Harry, in his bombshell memoir Spare, had claimed that along with William, they both objected to their father’s second marriage and were initially left concerned that Camilla would be a “wicked stepmother”.

Earlier, speaking to the Mirror, per Daily Express UK, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed Harry would see William’s current relationship with Camilla as a "betrayal."

The royal commentator claims: “He really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal.”