Meghan Markle making very insensitive moves towards King Charles despite cancer

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her insensitive antics and actions towards King Charles despite his cancer scare.



Warnings and observations regarding the entire thing have been shared by royal commentator Lizzie Cundy.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for GBN America.

During the course of that conversation she highlighted some of Meghan’s most insensitive antics towards King Charles and Kate Middleton, ever since they announced their struggle with cancer.

According to Ms Cundy, “I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest.”

It is pertinent to mention that everything has come around the same time as Meghan’s luxury fashion brand which has announced the first product in its PR push, namely Jam.