 
menu

Meghan Markle making very insensitive moves towards King Charles despite cancer

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle making very insensitive moves towards King Charles despite cancer

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her insensitive antics and actions towards King Charles despite his cancer scare.

Warnings and observations regarding the entire thing have been shared by royal commentator Lizzie Cundy.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for GBN America.

During the course of that conversation she highlighted some of Meghan’s most insensitive antics towards King Charles and Kate Middleton, ever since they announced their struggle with cancer.

According to Ms Cundy, “I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest.”

It is pertinent to mention that everything has come around the same time as Meghan’s luxury fashion brand which has announced the first product in its PR push, namely Jam.

Prince William, Harry were not against King Charles wedding to Camilla, royal butler claims

Prince William, Harry were not against King Charles wedding to Camilla, royal butler claims
Paris Hilton shares adorable facts about baby daughter London

Paris Hilton shares adorable facts about baby daughter London
Ariana Madix opens up on writing a cocktail book without Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix opens up on writing a cocktail book without Tom Sandoval
Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle slammed for trolling poor Kate Middleton
Top 6 new sci fi shows and movies to watch right now

Top 6 new sci fi shows and movies to watch right now
Prince Harry goes against mom Princess Diana, favour King Charles in new move video

Prince Harry goes against mom Princess Diana, favour King Charles in new move
Prince William kept THIS big secret from Kate Middleton for weeks

Prince William kept THIS big secret from Kate Middleton for weeks

Prince Harry set to change ‘public perception of him' amid declining popularity

Prince Harry set to change ‘public perception of him' amid declining popularity