Prince Harry making royal residency break up official

Experts fear Prince Harry is planning on making his break up from the Royal Family, residency wise, official

All of this has been shared by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent pieces for The Mirror US.

In the midst of that conversation, he touched base on things and pointed out how the Invictus Games might end up being his final “goodbye” to the UK yet.

For those unversed with the Invictus Games, they are games founded by Prince Harry for injured serviceman to take part in.

Mr Quinn even wrote, “Harry is scheduled to speak at St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.”

“The games were founded by Harry when he was still a working Royal, so pressure isn't being brought to bear to make him give it up now.”

“Even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out - even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties - whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito.”

All in all, “Making the US his primary residence is Harry's final goodbye,” Mr Quinn also added before signing off.