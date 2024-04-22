Kylie Jenner's photo sparks pregnancy rumors: See pic

Kylie Jenner’s photo has left fans wondering if she's having another baby

Kylie Jenner’s fans think she’s pregnant again and keeping it hush hush.

The rumor began with an Instagram photo from the funeral of Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton in March.

In the since deleted photo, the Jenner-Kardashian clan all stood clad in black, with many opting for stylish takes on funeral dresses. However, Kylie notably wore a black hoodie and pajamas.

Now fans think the Hulu star is pregnant again. On Reddit, one fan wrote, "She’s pregnant again and hiding it.”

Another added, "WHY is Kylie dressed for the gym when everyone else is going to a funeral????"

A third wrote, "Kylie in her signature pregnancy tracksuit. Maybe that’s why the deleted it."

Kylie is already mom to daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie’s most recent relationship has been with Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. The duo attended the Golden Globes together and put on a loved up display at the event.

However, they haven’t been seen together for a while now, giving rise to reports that they’ve drifted apart.

"Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change," said one insider.