King Charles doing better job than Meghan Markle 'in selling jams'

Meghan Markle is mocked over her latest business venture.



The Duchess of Sussex, whose new brand titled American Riviera Orchard, has launched its first product in shape of a strawberry jam, has seen surge in the sales of King Charles’ own branded jams.

Speaking about the the competition between the two, royal expert Angela Levin tells GB News: "How many strawberries has she got? It’s not going to have thousands of people asking for jam, we won’t have it."

She claimed: "There was a thing she was cross about. Jealous, really. King Charles brings in all the food and the jam from somewhere else. He doesn’t do it or get his staff to do it, of course not.

"They get all the material arriving and then they sell it. He gives all the money to charity, but all the money from this brand is for Meghan. People have thought, 'if we are going to get jam, if that’s what is trendy, let’s get it from the King, not from Meghan',” noted the expert.