 
menu

King Charles paves way for Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

King Charles paves way for Kate Middleton, Prince Williams meeting with Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles paves way for Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has seemingly made a major decision to pave way for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s meeting with his younger son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, King Charles has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan by 'hinting' at a Balmoral visit this summer.

Royal expert Tom Quinn recently disclosed to the Mirror that the King offered to have Meghan and Harry at the royal residence to try and resolve tensions within the royal family, namely with Prince William and  Kate.

The royal expert claims: "According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.”

He went on revealing that Charles is keen to mend fences within the royal family, particularly between the Wales and Sussexes.

Now, according to the Closer Weekly, King Charles is also ‘looking forward’ to spending time with Kate Middleton at Balmoral over the summer.

The insider told the outlet, Kate Middleton and King Charles are making summer plans amid fighting their own cancer battles.

The source claims, “They just talk about going to Balmoral together for the summer and looking forward to that. Kate may just spend time there with Charles before the rest of the family comes,” the insider shares.

“She’ll bring the kids, but without extended family.”

King Charles plans to spend summer with ‘daughter' Kate Middleton: Source

King Charles plans to spend summer with ‘daughter' Kate Middleton: Source
Kate Middleton, King Charles find solace in each other companies amid cancer video

Kate Middleton, King Charles find solace in each other companies amid cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of UK return
Meghan Markle faces major blow related to relaunch of 'Archetypes' podcast

Meghan Markle faces major blow related to relaunch of 'Archetypes' podcast
Meghan Markle gets hate as her success is ‘incredibly threatening' to some people

Meghan Markle gets hate as her success is ‘incredibly threatening' to some people
Kate Middleton, Prince William break tradition for son Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William break tradition for son Prince Louis
King Charles left Harry in tears over Frogmore eviction: ‘He had no right to do it'

King Charles left Harry in tears over Frogmore eviction: ‘He had no right to do it'
Queen Camilla honours her father with first visit to Royal Lancers as Colonel-in-Chief

Queen Camilla honours her father with first visit to Royal Lancers as Colonel-in-Chief