King Charles paves way for Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has seemingly made a major decision to pave way for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s meeting with his younger son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



According to reports, King Charles has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan by 'hinting' at a Balmoral visit this summer.

Royal expert Tom Quinn recently disclosed to the Mirror that the King offered to have Meghan and Harry at the royal residence to try and resolve tensions within the royal family, namely with Prince William and Kate.

The royal expert claims: "According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.”

He went on revealing that Charles is keen to mend fences within the royal family, particularly between the Wales and Sussexes.

Now, according to the Closer Weekly, King Charles is also ‘looking forward’ to spending time with Kate Middleton at Balmoral over the summer.

The insider told the outlet, Kate Middleton and King Charles are making summer plans amid fighting their own cancer battles.

The source claims, “They just talk about going to Balmoral together for the summer and looking forward to that. Kate may just spend time there with Charles before the rest of the family comes,” the insider shares.

“She’ll bring the kids, but without extended family.”