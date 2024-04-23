 
King Charles receives stark warning as he plans to resume public royal duties

April 23, 2024

King Charles has been issued fresh health warning after reports the monarch is planning to resume public duties possibly as soon as next month after a lengthy period of absence following his cancer diagnosis.

The health warning has been issued by royal expert Angela Levin while speaking to GB News.

Angela has expressed her concerns for King Charles health saying she just hopes that he is not pushing himself too far too quickly because there's loads of people there and you hear all these stories of people coming back with all sorts of germs.

According to Levin, King Charles is keen to honour his mother’s legacy by attending Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot, but is fearful about the possible health implications as Charles continues to fight cancer.

King Charles is currently in Scotland and will return to England next week.

Meanwhile, a source told Vanity Fair that after a lengthy period of absence, King Charles is planning to resume public duties possibly as soon as next month.

