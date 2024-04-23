Bianca Censori reacts to Taylor Swift's diss track about Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has responded to Taylor Swift’s diss track about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was “amused" when she found out about Taylor Swift’s diss track aimed at Kim Kardashian.

Taylor released her long-awaited new album, The Tortured Poets Department, last Friday and took aim at Kim in one of the songs on the double album. The song, titled thanK you aIMee, has three capitalized letters which spell out the name KIM.

According to an insider, Bianca has given her two cents on the latest move in the longstanding feud between Kim and the Fortnight hitmaker.

The tipster says the Yeezy architect “finds it all very amusing,” adding, “I’ve heard she likes Taylor’s music and thinks it’s all fair play.”

“Taylor wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash,” the tipster added. “But Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care.”

The SKIMS founder and Taylor’s feud began when the singer said she hadn’t given Kim’s then husband Kanye West permission to call her a b***h in his song Famous. Kim leaked a phone call between the Love Story hitmaker and Kanye where he asked her for permission to mention her in his song and she was delighted at the prospect. Later in 2020, Taylor was finally vindicated when the entire phone call was leaked and it showed that she hadn’t agreed to being called the b word.

The 34-year-old opened up about the backlash she received when Kim first released the call, and fans thought she was lying. In an interview with Time magazine last year, she said, “That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”