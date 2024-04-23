 
menu

Kate Middleton finally shares 'unedited' photo of Prince Louis on 6th birthday

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Kate Middleton finally shares sweet photo of Prince Louis on his birthday
Kate Middleton finally shares sweet photo of Prince Louis on his birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has finally unveiled new photo of son Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday.

The future queen took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, to share the photo of Louis to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!” followed by a cake emoji.

Kate Middleton also wrote, “Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

Kate also disclosed that the photo was taken by she herself.

This is first photo released by Kate Middleton following Mother's Day photo controversy.

She had issued an apology for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Meanwhile, commenting on Prince Louis photo, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “Kensington Palace has released a sixth birthday photo of Prince Louis, taken by the Princess of Wales. It’s understood that the picture is unedited.”


King Charles paves way for Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles paves way for Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Harry and Meghan Markle
Victoria Beckham plans secret vacation with David after star studded birthday bash

Victoria Beckham plans secret vacation with David after star studded birthday bash
Prince Harry warned to stay away from UK if he's deported from the US video

Prince Harry warned to stay away from UK if he's deported from the US
'Monarchy needs to be seen to be believed', expert reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move

'Monarchy needs to be seen to be believed', expert reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
King Charles plans to spend summer with ‘daughter' Kate Middleton: Source

King Charles plans to spend summer with ‘daughter' Kate Middleton: Source
Kate Middleton, King Charles find solace in each other companies amid cancer video

Kate Middleton, King Charles find solace in each other companies amid cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of UK return
Meghan Markle faces major blow related to relaunch of 'Archetypes' podcast

Meghan Markle faces major blow related to relaunch of 'Archetypes' podcast