Kate Middleton finally shares 'unedited' photo of Prince Louis on 6th birthday

Kate Middleton finally shares sweet photo of Prince Louis on his birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has finally unveiled new photo of son Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday.



The future queen took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, to share the photo of Louis to wish him a very happy birthday.

She said, “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!” followed by a cake emoji.

Kate Middleton also wrote, “Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

Kate also disclosed that the photo was taken by she herself.

This is first photo released by Kate Middleton following Mother's Day photo controversy.

She had issued an apology for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Meanwhile, commenting on Prince Louis photo, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “Kensington Palace has released a sixth birthday photo of Prince Louis, taken by the Princess of Wales. It’s understood that the picture is unedited.”



