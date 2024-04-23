Francia Raisa dismisses major rumor about donating kidney to Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez met in 2007 and she donated her kidney in 2017

Francia Raisa says donating her kidney to Selena Gomez was the kindest thing she’s done in her life.

Opening up about the donation, she said it was an act of kindness, dismissing rumors that she was “forced” to do it.

Francia donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017, after her kidneys had been damaged by lupus. However, the besties were said to have drifted apart and even feuding afterwards until they reconciled in 2023.

Now, Raisa says it was her kindest act in her entire life. Appearing on The Art of Kindness podcast with Robert Peterpaul, she was asked what her kindest act was, and she replied: “Besides donating a kidney, what? It was definitely a personal choice. It was definitely just an act of kindness no matter what the rumors are.”

“It was something I just did because I really felt called to do it and I've been blessed since. My first audition right after surgery, two weeks, was Grown-Ish, and I booked it,” the actress added.

“I put myself in a position where people are interested in my personal life. I wish that wasn't so crazy as it has been,” she noted.

“I've just been in my own journey ever since and my favorite thing about that is I've been able to talk to other potential donors, nobody really knows I do that,” she shared.

Raisa and Gomez met at a charity event in 2007 and became friends. Their feud began when Selena said in an interview in 2018 that her only friend in the industry is Taylor Swift, on which Raisa commented “interesting.”