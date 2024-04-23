 
Kanye West, Bianca Censori dubbed as 'power couple' after latest move

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Photo: Kanye West, Bianca Censori dubbed as ‘power couple after latest move
Photo: Kanye West, Bianca Censori dubbed as ‘power couple' after latest move

Kanye West has seemingly showed Bianca Censori that she is safe with him.

For those, unversed the Australian model was recently “physically assaulted” by a man during one of their latest outings.

For disrespecting his muse, the controversial rapper allegedly “punched” that person, who later turned out to be the "wrong" twin brother of the alleged abuser.

However, Kanye’s move has reportedly won Bianca’s heart as she has gotten back her confidence, which she showed off in their latest step out, as per the body language expert Judi James from The Mirror.

In her analysis, Judi shared with the outlet, "Bianca is over-dressed to an extreme degree by her own standards."

“And this should produce some signals of relaxation and increased confidence as she wears both shoes and a gilet that she can walk in with comfort, leaving her free to be more expressive with her movements,” she also added.

The expert even mentioned that the popular couple, “look more like a couple or even a celebrity power couple than ever, which you might expect to see making her happy.”

“Given their recent circumstances you might also expect Kanye to be in a protective role with his wife," Judi remarked before moving on to another topic.

