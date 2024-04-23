The real reason Taylor Swift's exes remain tight lipped about her

Taylor Swift has famously sung about her exes Harry Styles, John Mayer and more in her songs

An expert has explained why Taylor Swift's exes usually don’t open up about their relationships with her.

Taylor often sings about her exes in her songs, with her new album The Tortured Poets Department featuring songs about Joe Alwyn, Mattey Healy and some lines about her current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Legal expert Emma Gill thinks non-disclosure agreements are behind the tight-lipped attitude of the men that become her exes.

"Taylor Swift has settled a number of scores in song, yet cleverly ensured her ex-lovers rarely become liabilities," Emma told Mail Online. "By definition, we'll never really know what conditions are imposed by non-disclosure agreements - but you can find templates for 'Relationship NDA's' online.”

She detailed: "The law is there to protect your reputation and prevent confidential information about you being used for someone else's personal gain. These days, when so much is shared in public, shrewd millennials are also keen to set boundaries and expectations for social media, not to mention more intimate material, and a pre-nup will now often specify how photos or videos have to be deleted or returned along with the keys to the house or car."

Taylor has previously admitted that she writes about her relationships, saying, "I don't talk about my personal life in great detail. I write about it in my songs, and I feel like you can share enough about your life in your music to let people know what you're going through.”