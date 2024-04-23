Jennifer Garner on friendship with ‘13 Going on 30' costars Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer

Jennifer Garner starred opposite Mark Ruffalo in ‘13 Going on 30’

Jennifer Garner is recalling all things 13 Going on 30 as the beloved rom-com turns 20-years-old.

The movie starred Jennifer as the adult version of Jenna Rink, a teenager who gets magically transported into her future to become a 30-year-old fashion editor.

Jennifer revealed that the movie, though not a "huge movie,” was still the biggest paycheck for each member of the main cast.

“It was the biggest paycheck any of us had ever had, even though it was not crazy. It was such a step up. We didn't know if it would be any good or not, but we were all so in it to win it,” she shared with People.

The Elektra star also shared that she remains good friends with Ruffalo and Greer and even forgets at times that they met on the set of 13 Going on 30. “That's how deep we go,” she remarked.

Reflecting on their friendship, she recalled that Greer spoke at her 2018 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “And then I spoke for Mark [at his ceremony this February], and then we'll both speak for Judy when her turn comes — which is inevitable!”

Revealing her favourite memory of the movie, she said, “The night that Mark and I shot in Brooklyn, looking back at Manhattan, the Razzle night. That is a favorite memory.”