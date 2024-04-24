 
Prince Harry dubbed 'real Prince Charming' for Meghan Markle

April 24, 2024

Prince Harry dubbed 'real Prince Charming' for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been branded a real Prince Charming by Royal admirers.

The Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018, has left fans swooning with a video compilation of him showing love towards his wife.

The TikTok video has garnered thousands of views as fans brand Harry a doting husband.

“Meg found her Mr. Right,” captioned the clip.

“That's not 'clinging'....that's love & respect,” one wrote, as another agreed: “She got herself a real Prince Charming and he got a beautiful woman who really loves him.”

Another added: “He is such a protector and she allows herself to be protected. So so beautiful.”

“Damn that's a gentleman in love with his wife...he protects,” one noted: “It looks like they both reach out to each other, he is being protection hers feeling secure.”

“He’s being the type of man/husband women seek in a mate: loving, dutiful, respectful, adoringly. And when he gives it without question or hesitation, she returns it back to him. It’s a mutual love.” an internet user continued: “EVERY woman in love WISHES her man would be this attentive.”

