Travis Kelce’s coach shares thoughts on athlete’s romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs coach Matt Nagy has joined the list of Chiefs staff heaping praise on his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“It’s definitely rare for sure, I mean you’re talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick [Mahomes],” Nagy told KCTV5. “I know Patrick and Kelce as the people they are away from the different concerts and golf venues etc. I know them on a day to day basis.”

“Taylor, I’ve never met. We love having her a part of the family, the team, what she and Kelce have done is a cool story,” he added.

Praising Taylor and three time Super Bowl-winning Kelce, he said: “I think it's a credit to both of them to be two big powerful people that are also so humble in what they do and they’re so talented at what they do, whether it’s football or singing. We’re enjoying the journey, we’re proud to be a part of it and we want to keep it going.”

This comes as the 34-year-old Grammy winner has recently put out her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, featuring lines about her current beau in different songs.

Taylor and Travis made their relationship public in September 2023, when the singer attended his NFL match with his mom Donna Kelce.

She has since gone on to attend most of his matches, including the Super Bowl. For his part, Travis has also supported the singer on her Eras tour shows.