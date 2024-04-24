Prince Harry believed he could ‘always' fall back on Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry always believed he would never lose Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were evicted from their UK abode back in 2023, did not realise they will not have their house to fall back on.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the UK for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals.

"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become."

The expert explained: "At the time, few people realised what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw. Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.

"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence. Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce,” he noted.