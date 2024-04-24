Prince Harry warned against relying on charity to hide his shortcomings

Prince Harry has just been warned against risking it all for some charity work because that alone can never get him off the hook for the actions he’s taken as of yet.

Royal expert Jack Royston issued these sentiments about the Duke of Sussex during his interview on Newsweek's Royal Report.

While starting off he was quoted saying, “I think they need to get the tone absolutely perfectly right.”

“I don't think they can just, in 2024, celebrate how exceptionally amazing and god-like these mega-rich polo players are, riding around in the sunshine on horses.”

“It's great that they raise money for charity. That's brilliant. Equally, we're still going through a cost-of-living crisis,” he also added.

“A lot of people are still struggling in all kinds of ways with all kinds of things, and it was less than a year ago that everyone piled in on Oprah and the Rock over Maui.”

Before concluding though, he also added, “So, it's probably fair to say doing charity work does not, in and of itself, get you off the hook in the modern world.”