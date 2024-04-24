 
menu

Prince Harry warned against relying on charity to hide his shortcomings

By
Web Desk

April 24, 2024

Prince Harry warned against relying on charity to hide his shortcomings
Prince Harry warned against relying on charity to hide his shortcomings

Prince Harry has just been warned against risking it all for some charity work because that alone can never get him off the hook for the actions he’s taken as of yet.

Royal expert Jack Royston issued these sentiments about the Duke of Sussex during his interview on Newsweek's Royal Report.

While starting off he was quoted saying, “I think they need to get the tone absolutely perfectly right.”

“I don't think they can just, in 2024, celebrate how exceptionally amazing and god-like these mega-rich polo players are, riding around in the sunshine on horses.”

“It's great that they raise money for charity. That's brilliant. Equally, we're still going through a cost-of-living crisis,” he also added.

“A lot of people are still struggling in all kinds of ways with all kinds of things, and it was less than a year ago that everyone piled in on Oprah and the Rock over Maui.”

Before concluding though, he also added, “So, it's probably fair to say doing charity work does not, in and of itself, get you off the hook in the modern world.”

Meghan Markle calls out Royal family's ‘double standards' for glorifying Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle calls out Royal family's ‘double standards' for glorifying Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton seemingly loses King Charles trust amid cancer video

Kate Middleton seemingly loses King Charles trust amid cancer

Jenna Dewan leans on fiance Steve Kazee during pregnancy: 'He's amazing'

Jenna Dewan leans on fiance Steve Kazee during pregnancy: 'He's amazing'
Ben Affleck brings bad luck to Jennifer Lopez's thriving career: Expert video

Ben Affleck brings bad luck to Jennifer Lopez's thriving career: Expert
Kate Middleton encourages George, Charlotte, Louis to show affection to King Charles

Kate Middleton encourages George, Charlotte, Louis to show affection to King Charles

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, others to reunite after Matthew Perry's death?

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, others to reunite after Matthew Perry's death?
Tom Cruise ‘guilty' for missing out on daughter Suri's life, desperate to reconnect

Tom Cruise ‘guilty' for missing out on daughter Suri's life, desperate to reconnect
Prince Harry plays ‘eternal victim' as Royal residence changes

Prince Harry plays ‘eternal victim' as Royal residence changes